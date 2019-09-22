Tuesday, Sept. 24, Home Free will continue their Dive Bar Saints World Tour at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m.

Dive Bar Saint it the title track in Home Free’s upcoming album release.

The band’s rich, Southern harmonies from their four vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance, and beatboxer Adam Rupp are coming to town this fall.

With praise rolling in wide ranges from the likes of Rolling Stone, Country Living, Perez Hilton, FOX & Friends, and AXS.com, the extraordinary showmen electrify crowds with a one-of-a-kind live show, mixing Nashville standards, soaring originals, and quick witted-humor that brings audiences to their feet with energy and laughter.

Their fifth studio album, DIVE BAR SAINTS, is expected on July 26 under Home Free Records.

Home Free's extensive catalog spotlights five Top 5 albums, including TIMELESS, FULL OF (EVEN MORE) CHEER, FULL OF CHEER, COUNTRY EVOLUTION, and their breakout debut CRAZY LIFE (2014), which hit #1 on iTunes Country chart and #4 overall following their victory on NBC’s The Sing-Off.

To date, they’ve sold more than 350,000 albums worldwide, including 100-million career audio streams, and 291-million views on YouTube.

Music and details on VIP packages available at http://HomeFreeMusic.com.