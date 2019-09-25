MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is inviting the public to their first-ever Harvest Picnic Basket Auction on the lawn at the Museum of the Southwest, October 19, from 2 to 4 P.M.

Enjoy live music provided by the talented Keeping Harvey Company and Kim and Joe Music, a pumpkin carving (or decorating) competition and bid on a unique picnic basket to help raise funds for the adult literacy program.

The event is free to attend and fun for the whole family- just bring a blanket or chairs for seating.

Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center

The center also encourages everyone to come hungry, local food trucks will be on-site to purchase tasty treats.

If you are interested in participating in the pumpkin carving competition or if you have any questions contact adejong@pbalc.org.

