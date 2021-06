Owners plan to announce an opening date very soon.

MIDLAND, Texas — What's old is new again in Midland, and close to opening.

A lot of progress has been made at the beloved Green Acres Mini Golf course off Highway 80, and construction and restoration are nearly complete.

All the original holes are still there, just with a little bit of a face lift.

However, there is a new club house, picnic pavilions and an arcade.