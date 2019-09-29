BIG SPRING, Texas — Every Friday night in October a guided tour will walk you through the history and stories of Downtown Big Spring.

The Big Spring Ghost Tour leaves from The Train Car, 100 South Main Street, at 8 p.m.

The history of Big Spring begins far before Steers football, the refinery, or even Webb Air Force Base.

Although the Quahadi branch of the Comanches and the US army used the Big Spring, it was really the Texas & Pacific Railroad Company that brought life to Big Spring, Texas in 1881.

The Company even started the first graveyard, just north of the railroad tracks.

Gunfights in the streets, a disgraced English earl buying properties left and right, immigrants from Austria, China, Ireland, Mexico, and Germany... Early Big Spring was a wild and dangerous place.

Big Spring Ghost Tour "People are losing touch with themselves and with each other. They ... need stories because they really are the only thing that brings us together. Gossip, anecdotes, jokes, stories - these are the things that we used to exchange with each other. It kept the lines of communication open...".

Learn more about the stories and have some fun to benefit the Heritage Museum of Big Spring by coming to one of the tours in October to walk in the footsteps of those early settlers and share in the ghost stories of the early residents who may not be so settled in their graves.

To reserve a spot call the Train Car at 432-270-6113.

