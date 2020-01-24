MIDLAND, Texas — If you've been looking for a chance to get your dancing shoes on, look no further.

The West Texas Salseros and Love To Dance Studio have teamed up to offer a free salsa lesson at the Reserve Doubletree.

This free class will take place at 9:30 p.m. on January 24.

No partner or prior dance experience is needed to attend the class.

Following the class there will be a special Latin Night where a DJ will play salsa, cumbia, bachata and more.

The Latin night is only open to those 21 or older.