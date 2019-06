MIDLAND, Texas — Bring your dancing shoes and your adoration of fun this weekend to Steak 42 as their guest for Latin Night.

You can learn the dance of love, called Salsa with free lessons from the West Texas Salseros. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

The event will be on June 15 starting at 9:30 p.m. and end on June 16 at 2 a.m.

If you are interested in attending this event, you can find more information here.