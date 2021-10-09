Festival of St. Francis returns to Christ Church Anglican

MIDLAND, Texas —
Christ Church Anglican will be holding their Festival of St. Francis Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church.
The event will feature people and pet blessings, a holiday market, an art show, live music, food trucks and a kid zone with face painting, a climbing wall and much more.
The event is free, but the church is asking for donations of diapers and non-perishable food for humans and animals to give to local charities.
The church is located at 5501 N Midkiff Road in Midland. For more information on the festival, click here.