Festival of St. Francis returns to Christ Church Anglican

MIDLAND, Texas — Christ Church Anglican will be holding their Festival of St. Francis Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church.

The event will feature people and pet blessings, a holiday market, an art show, live music, food trucks and a kid zone with face painting, a climbing wall and much more.

The event is free, but the church is asking for donations of diapers and non-perishable food for humans and animals to give to local charities.