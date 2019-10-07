MIDLAND, Texas — Saturday, local farmers will bring new items to the Midland Downtown Farmers Market.

The new items include watermelon, cantaloupe, red and green tomatoes, summer squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sweet peppers, jalapenos, yellow and red onions, cabbage, lettuce, kale, spaghetti squash, herbs, and leeks.

The market is held on the lawn of the Museum of the Southwest every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon.

