One of the biggest complaints with buying an expensive wedding dress is that most people only get to wear it once.

But what if you had the chance to wear it again?

Absolute Bridal is hosting a special event, "Everything is Better in a Wedding Dress" to allow people to wear their wedding dress again, or even borrow someone else's.

From 7 to 10 p.m. on June 27, whether you are a new bride, single or divorced you are invited out to this fun event.

Attendees will be able to watch the film "Bridesmaids", enjoy food and drinks and mingle with others all while looking fabulous in a wedding dress.

Tickets are only $10, so dig into your closet or ask to borrow a friend's dress and come out for a night of fun.