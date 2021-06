The event features beats, bubbly, brunch and a pop up shop.

ODESSA, Texas — Endless Horizons, Odessa Arts and the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center are holding a vinyl brunch at the hotel Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will feature beats, bubbly and brunch, according to event coordinators.

There will also be a pop up shop in the lobby of the hotel.