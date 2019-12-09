ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum opened a new exhibit on September 12.

The Ukiyo-e to Shin Hanga exhibit is from the Syracuse University Art Collection and draws on 300 examples of this art movement in the collection.

Displayed art ranges from the height of color Ukiyo-e printmaking to 20th century impressions of the Shin Hanga movement.

Subjects include a Kabuki Theater, courtesans, the Japanese landscape and more.

The exhibit will be open normal museum hours through November 17, with a special free opening night reception at 6 p.m. on September 12.

For more information on the exhibit or the museum you can visit the Ellen Noel Art Museum website.

