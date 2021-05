Everyone who completes the hunt will be entered for a chance to win a $500 prize.

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa, Inc. is hosting a Seek-o de Mayo scavenger hunt.

The event will run from 10 a.m. on May 5 to 10 p.m. on May 9.

Participants will follow clues and challenges to downtown businesses. Everyone who finds all the business and completes the hunt will be entered for a chance to win a $500 prize.