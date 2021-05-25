Downtown Odessa, Inc. holding free virtual painting class

Join NewsWest 9's Jolina Okazaki as she shows you how to create a fun spring art piece.

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa, Inc., is holding a free virtual painting class for Memorial Day.

NewsWest 9's Jolina Okazaki will be hosting the class and teaching you how to paint a beautiful spring-themed art piece.

This painting is perfect for all ages, including children.

The class can be done with or without your own supplies. If you need supplies, you must pick them up from the Downtown Odessa office on May 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A link to the class will be emailed out on Thursday and participants will be able to enjoy at whatever time works best for them. There is no time limit on when you can do the virtual class.