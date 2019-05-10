ALPINE, Texas — The Family Cris Center of the Big Bend Inc. will host a Walk and Candle Light Vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Oct. 16, starting at 6:30 p.m.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the walk and vigil were designed to honor the survivors and remember those who have lost their lives from domestic violence.

Alpine Police Department October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. October 16th at 6:30 march from the Sul Ross circle to the courthouse gazebo.

Participants will gather at the Sul Ross State University Library and walk to the Court House Gazebo, depending on construction.

Judge Eleazar Cano, Alpind Police Department Interim-Chief Darrell Losoya and a legal advocate with the FCCBB will speak during the vigil.

