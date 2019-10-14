ODESSA, Texas — The community is invited to celebrate Dia de los Heroes at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin Student Activity Center at 3 p.m.
This event, designed for Hispanic Heritage Month, sets aside an evening to honor departed Hispanic Veterans from our community.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the country's history.
The event schedule will be as follows:
- Post the Colors - Odessa Police Honor Guard
- National Anthem - Falcon Band Trumpet Trio
- Pledge of Allegiance - Jasper Miranda, Veteran Student
- Prayer - Veteran Student
- Welcome - Teresa Sotelo, Coordinator of Veteran Services
- Speaker - Richard Ortiz, Student Veteran
- Speaker - Dr. Joanna Hadjicostandi
- Keynote Speaker - Robert Martinez, West Point Graduate
- Laying of Wreath- Odessa Police Honor Guard
- Gun salute - Odessa Police Honor
- Taps - Falcon Band Trumpet soloist
- Honor Roll Call - Osvaldo Rodriguez, Student Veteran
- Closing Remarks - Art Leal, Senior Vice Commander - DAV