ODESSA, Texas — The community is invited to celebrate Dia de los Heroes at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin Student Activity Center at 3 p.m.

This event, designed for Hispanic Heritage Month, sets aside an evening to honor departed Hispanic Veterans from our community.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the country's history.

The event schedule will be as follows: