City of Midland announces 2021 aquatic facility schedule

The Doug Russell Aquatic Center and the Washington Family Aquatic Center will open May 29 for the 2021 season.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland announced its 2021 aquatic facility schedule on Tuesday.

Both the Doug Russell Aquatic Center and the Washington Family Aquatic Center will open May 29 to kick off Memorial Day weekend and will remain open for the rest of the 2021 season.

Doug Russell will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Family nights will be on Thursday from 7-9 p.m.

Washington will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Family nights will be on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m.

Each day will be split into two sessions. Monday through Saturday, session A will be from noon to 3 p.m. and session B will be from 4-7 p.m. On Sunday, session A will be from 1-4 p.m. and session B will be from 5-8 p.m. Session B will be extended to 9 p.m. on family nights.

Tickets to the facilities costs $3 per session and go on sale when the pools open for the day. It costs $10 to bring a cooler into the pools, but contents will be checked as alcohol and glass containers are not allowed.

Punch passes are also available at 10 punches for $15, 25 punches for $35 and 75 punches for $75.

Dennis the Menace splash pad and the Momentum Ballpark splash pad will also open May 29 for the summer.