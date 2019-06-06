BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is hosting the FMH Foundation's second annual Song Swap at the Spring.

The event will run from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on June 6 at the Big Spring Historic Spring.

Three musicians will be performing including Casey Donahew and Mike Ryan.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $30 for VIP at the gate.

Attendees are welcome to bring chairs but no alcohol is committed at the gates and only small or clear bags are allowed.

