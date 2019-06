MIDLAND, Texas — Join Midland in celebrating the Fourth of July with the 2019 Star Spangled Salute at Hogan Park.

The day will feature the 57th Annual Children's Sidewalk Parade, fireworks, local vendors, bounce houses, a rock wall and so much more.

Make sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy live music from local bands as well as Austin favorite London Calling.

For more information on the event, including day-of tips like parking info, you can follow the official Facebook page.