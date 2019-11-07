ODESSA, Texas — Cactus House has spent the year since its founding on July 13, 2018 bringing unique art, music and culture to Odessa.

The venue will be celebrating the one year anniversary of its opening with a weekend of celebration from July 12-14.

Cactus House will be holding a prom night on July 12 starting at 8 p.m. The theme will be beach night and is encouraging those who felt they could not attend their high school prom due to things like income, ability, body type, sexual orientation or any other reason.

On July 13 the celebration will be all about music. Musicians such as Nik Gulley, Horizon City, Closet Goth and more.

July 14 will be all about comedy and art. Artists Sarah Madero, Michael Aguilar, Sandra Vega and more will have their art featured.

For more information on this celebration you can visit the Facebook event.