BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — The National Park Service announced that effective 8:30 a.m., Friday, April 3, Big Bend National Park and Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River will be closed to all visitors until further notice in response to letters from the Brewster County and Texas State Health Services departments.

No entry will be allowed into the park, except to employees, residents, and other authorized persons.

Through traffic will be prohibited, as will travel on Terlingua Ranch Road within park boundaries.



The health and safety of employees, residents, volunteers, and partners, as well as park visitors, at Big Bend National Park is the Service's number one priority.

The NPS is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Big Bend National Park and Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River including www.nps.gov/bibe, www.nps.gov/rigr, park photogalleries, webcam, Bravo Y Grande Film, and Facebook.

Updates about the NPS response to coronavirus will be posted at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Please visit www.nps.gov/bibe for specific details and regular updates on Big Bend National Park operations.

The NPS will notify the public when full operations resume via the park website and social media channels.

