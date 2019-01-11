MIDLAND, Texas — Arts Council of Midland will be hosting its annual Artist Community Market Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Artwork and creative items will be available for purchase, a beer and wine garden, and interactive fun games for the family will be available.

There will also be live demonstrations by local artists, include glass blowing and a live musical performance by Jeff George in the FMH Sculpture Garden.

A free hot dog lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., but with a limited quantity, it is recommended you arrive early!

Artist Vendors Include:

Debi Altany, Kayla Barker, SueAnne Campbell, Rhodema Cargill, Alicia Castillo, Paige Gates and Trinity Students with the Trinity Glasshopper, Colores del Pueblo, Connie Glinsmann, Sonya Haynie, Dee Kemp, Mary Lambeth, Maribea Chocolates, Scottie Mansfield, Olga Mauldin, Kendra McCartney, Douglas Oertli, Sharon Olson, Don Parks, John Penry with Texas Rocks, Bob Rynearson, Cheryl Roush, Ken Rowland, Leslie Slaughter, Julia Still, Karen Tenny, Jesse Trejo, Bob Turner, Evelyn Tyssen and Georgeann Walton.

