KWES-- Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience June 7 through June 9.

Centennial Cinema

The Midland Centennial Library will be showing Jurassic Park on June 7 as part of its Centennial Cinema series.

Midland Downtown Farmers Market

This farmers market takes place at the Museum of the Southwest on June 8 and features produce, meats, crafts and more.

Parks Legado Farmers Market

This farmers market will feature live music, food trucks and dozens of vendors ar the Parks Legado Town Center on June 8.

Summer Sunday Sundae

The George W. Bush Childhood Home is hosting a special Summer Sunday Sundae event on June 9 with half-price tours and free ice cream.

Summer Mummers

Summer Mummers is in its 71st season with all of its fun and furious popcorn throwing.

Midland Rockhounds

The Midland Rockhounds will be playing at Security Bank Ballpark this weekend. Catch food, fun, free jerseys and fireworks!