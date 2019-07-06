KWES-- Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience June 7 through June 9.
- Centennial Cinema
The Midland Centennial Library will be showing Jurassic Park on June 7 as part of its Centennial Cinema series.
- Midland Downtown Farmers Market
This farmers market takes place at the Museum of the Southwest on June 8 and features produce, meats, crafts and more.
- Parks Legado Farmers Market
This farmers market will feature live music, food trucks and dozens of vendors ar the Parks Legado Town Center on June 8.
- Summer Sunday Sundae
The George W. Bush Childhood Home is hosting a special Summer Sunday Sundae event on June 9 with half-price tours and free ice cream.
- Summer Mummers
Summer Mummers is in its 71st season with all of its fun and furious popcorn throwing.
- Midland Rockhounds
The Midland Rockhounds will be playing at Security Bank Ballpark this weekend. Catch food, fun, free jerseys and fireworks!