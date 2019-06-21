KWES-- Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience June 21 through June 23.

Star Party

Join Basin PBS at the McDonald Observatory on Saturday, June 22nd for a sneak preview of Chasing the Moon. A Star Party will also be enjoyed under some of the darkest skies in the U.S.

Hot Summer Nights

Hot Summer Nights has returned to Odessa for summer 2019. Almost every Friday in the summer will feature a free evening of fun and music.

Free ice cream

In honor of the first day of summer, you can enjoy free ice cream from Dairy Queen. The offer is only valid using the DQ mobile app.

Pecos Rodeo

Home to the world's first rodeo, Pecos will be presenting the West of the Pecos Rodeo next week. On June 21 however our own Dylan Smith will be judging the Little Miss Cantaloupe pageant.