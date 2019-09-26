TEXAS, USA —

The archery-only seasons for white-tailed deer, mule deer, and Rio Grande wild turkey open statewide Sept. 28 through Nov. 1.

Your Need-to-Know for Archery Season

Archery-only season offers exceptional hunting opportunities since it begins earlier than firearm hunting. The lingering heat may keep deer activity confined to dawn and dusk at the start, but hunters should expect an excellent season with above-average antler quality.

If you plan to hunt during the archery-only season, you must carry the following:

Hunting license: since deer and turkey require tags, you must carry your physical license in the field, not a digital version.

Archery endorsement

Turkey hunters only: the upland game bird endorsement

Proof of Hunter Education must be carried in the field by anyone born after 9/1/71. If you can't find your card, print a duplicate at no charge. Keep the proof in your pocket!

Mule deer and white-tailed deer hunters should review Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) regulations for information about testing and carcass movement. Last season we collected 10,421 CWD samples, and 12 of them tested positive. An additional 62 white-tailed deer from permitted breeder facilities also tested positive. Continue to provide your harvests for sampling, and together we will work to keep CWD at bay.

NEW This Season

Here are the regulation changes that apply to the 2019-2020 archery-only seasons:

Antlerless deer: in 21 south-central counties, harvest reporting is required within 24 hours online or with the My Texas Hunt Harvest app.

Mule deer: 20" minimum antler spread of the main beams is now required for harvests in Lynn County

The Outdoor Annual is your source for all regulations, including county-specific regulations, legal bows and accessories, and archery endorsement information. Get the free mobile app or visit OutdoorAnnual.com.

Tips for Sighting a Compound Bow

When sighting a compound bow, the goal is to have a point of aim and a point of contact that are consistent, so that your shots are dependable and repeatable.

Learn the basics of sighting in your compound bow by watching the short video, How to Sight a Bow. It goes over points like:

Keeping variables like arrows consistent

The parts of a bow that should be adjusted by a professional

Adjusting your sight to your distance pins

External conditions recommended for sighting

