MIDLAND, Texas — The Aphasia Center of West Texas will be holding a free concert on May 3 at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater.

The event will be three tribute concerts in one. Performers will be paying tribute to Elvis, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The concert has free general admission and will provide chairs. Attendees can also choose to bring a lawn blanket but no outside food or drinks will be allowed.

This event is celebrating 10 years of free concerts that have helped to bring awareness of aphasia.

For more information on the concert or the Aphasia Center's mission you can visit their website here.