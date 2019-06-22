MIDLAND, Texas — Silver Spur Trade Shows kicked off their 10th Annual Great Outdoors Expo at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena on June 21.

The exciting event features a huge variety of vendors in the fishing, hunting, camping, and general outdoor fields and will run through Sunday the 23rd.

There’s something for all outdoor enthusiasts. From Hunting & Fishing Accessories, Demonstrations for the Hunter & Fisherman, Boats, UTV's & ATV's, Blinds & Feeders, and even Outdoor Gear & Apparel.

Attendees are eligible to receive door prizes all day for both days of the event. There are also giveaways at participating booths, live entertainment and even activities for the kids.

Admission ranges from $5 to $9 and your tickets are good for the entire weekend. For more information visit their website here.