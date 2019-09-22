ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank is excited to announce the third annual Permian Basin Restaurant Week.

Dine out and do good next week as nine area restaurants offer a special menu with a percentage being donated back to the West Texas Food Bank.

2019 Permian Basin Restaurant Week Restaurants

The Garlic Press – Midland

Opal’s Table – Midland

Steak 42 – Midland

Venezia Restaurant – Midland

Sid & Sam’s Original Steakhouse – Odessa

Sid & Sam’s Scratch Kitchen – Odessa

The Legendary Barn Door – Odessa

Cochineal – Marfa

Blue Mountain Bar & Grill – Fort Davis

Restaurant patrons are invited to any of the above listed restaurants during any night of the week of September 23rd through September 27th.

Diners must ask for and order the special Permian Basin Restaurant Week menu, which will be priced at either $35 or $45.

20% of every Permian Basin Restaurant Week menu ordered will be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.

For more inforation visit the Permian Basin Restaruant Facebook page (@PBRWeek) or head over to WTXFoodBank.org.

