Grab the family pet and head to the Bush Tennis Center for the Forever Home 5K & Pet Parade, Saturday, October 5, at 8:30 a.m.

This event offers fun for the whole family - big kids, little kids, and fur kids.

The Forever Home 5K is certified 100% dog-friendly fun run and participants can walk, run, skip or hop with your trusty four-legged companion by your side.

The Pet Parade gives the chance to march alongside your pet with pride in the most colorful parade in town.

Dress your pet up in his/her most stylish, eye-catching, flashiest, silliest outfit and parade them around for the world to see. Creative is strongly encouraged!

The Forever Home 5K & Pet Parade is presented by Henry Resources LLC and hosted by Bush Tennis Center.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the pets under the care of the Midland Humane Coalition, a non-profit organization whose mission is to rescue healthy, adoptable pets from euthanasia and find them furr-ever homes.

The first 300 people to register will receive free tickets to Pat Green.

The 5K course will consist of one loop through Holiday Hill Village.

For tickets and more information, visit MidlandAthleticCompany.com.

