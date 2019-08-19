MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Fair is back at the Midland Horseshoe Arena from August 22-25 with its biggest selection of activities and events yet in celebration of a decade of rides, games, food, and fun.

The fair always includes a wide array of events to enjoy, with the carnival serving as the centerpiece of the festivities. But plenty of other activities will be held throughout the four days of the fair, including a petting zoo, barrel racing, a butterfly encounter, bull riding, and much more.

Tickets for carnival rides and games each cost one dollar, a $30 payment grants unlimited access to all rides.

To see a full list of events and times for each, visit the Midland County Fair's Website.