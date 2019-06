ODESSA, Texas — Shoji Tabuchi is an award-winning county music instrumentalist from Branson, Missouri, but soon he'll be playing on a West Texas stage at the Wagner Noël.

Tabuchi is known for his country fiddle play, which he'll be showing off on June 30 starting at 3 p.m.

The Missouri-based entertainer has been featured on several national television programs and has a history of performances in Nashville alongside many great Country artists such as the Statler Brothers.

Tickets are on sale now.