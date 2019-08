ODESSA, Texas — Shane Smith and the Saints will bring their eclectic mix of Texas country, folk, and rock music to Dos Amigos on Friday, August 23.

The band comes to Odessa as part of their tour promoting their recently released album that results from close to 10 years of experience as a band.

The show begins at seven p.m. on Friday, tickets will be $15 for advance purchase and $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit Dos Amigos's website.