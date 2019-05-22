MIDLAND, Texas — If you are a lover of salsa or sangria, the perfect event is here for you.

432Social is hosting the Salsa and Sangria Festival from 3 to 8 .m. on June 23. It will take place at the Midland Downtown Lions Foundation.

The event will feature various salsa and sangria recipes from local mixologists and restaurants. To make the event even more fun there will be vendors and live music.

General admission tickets are only $20 and include unlimited salsa tasting and six sangria samples. Full size sangria and beer will be available for purchase.

