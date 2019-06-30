BIG SPRING, Texas — Why wait until July 4th to enjoy some fireworks? Big Spring's 22nd annual Pops in the Park has you covered a day early.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for the July 3 event that will feature live music performed at the Comanche Trail Amphitheater, and, of course, will end with a fireworks show.

The night includes musical performances from Eddie Austin and The Texas Silhouettes as well as the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra and Choir.

More details can be found on the official Facebook page.