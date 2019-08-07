ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Apartment Association is hosting their first ever BBQ cook-off on July 12 and 13 at the American Legion in Odessa.

Alongside the cook-off, a kids festival will also be held at the American Legion on July 13.

The festival will feature activities such as a jumper, dunking booth, and face painting. Sno cones, popcorn, and cotton candy will also be served along with samples of the BBQ from the cook-off.

Entry is free for the kid's fair, but activities will each cost 1-2 dollars.

Both the kid's fair and the cook-off benefit Supporting Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin, a non-profit organization focused on providing a positive environment and access to educational resources for at-risk students in the Permian Basin.