ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue is taking a short break from fighting fires on Wednesday, June 12 to entertain Odessa families.

The Ector County Library will host the Odessa Fire Department's puppet show in the third-floor auditorium starting at 10 a.m.

After the show at 10:30 a.m., OFR will be in the parking lot of the library along with one of their fire engines. They invite those attending to stop by and say hello.