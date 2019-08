ODESSA, Texas — The Wagner Noël is hosting a celebration of the lasting musical legacy of pop legend Michael Jackson on Saturday, August 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

The "MJ Live" shows are performed by an experienced band playing hits such as "Billie Jean," "Beat it," and "Smooth Criminal" backed by a team of dancers.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $35, for more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Wagner Noël's website.