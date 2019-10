ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Playhouse will be presenting the musical "Godspell".

"Godspell" is based on the Gospel of Matthew from the Bible, and covers the teachings of Jesus from his parables to his crucifixion.

The shows starts at 7:30 p.m. on October 11 and 12 as well as October 18 and 19. Shows will also be at 2:30 p.m. on October 13 and 20.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through the Permian Playhouse's website.

