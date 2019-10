MIDLAND, Texas — Midland High School Theatre will be debuting their fall musical "Mamma Mia!"

The musical is based on the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA.

The show runs 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 11 and 12, as well as 2:30 p.m. on October 12 and 13.

"Mamma Mia!" will run in the Midland High School Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children.

