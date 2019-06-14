MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Classical Theatre Group is a new theatre troupe to the Permian Basin, but that isn't stopping them from hitting the ground running.

The group will be performing a condensed version of one of William Shakespeare's classic comedies, "A Midsummer Night's Dream".

Performances will take place on the grounds of the Museum of the Southwest.

Show times are 6:20 p.m. on June 16 and July 14 before the Summer Sunday Lawn Concert performances, as well as each night of Septemberfest, September 6-8.

All of the shows are free, and the performances will only be 30 minutes in length.

For more information on this event you can click here.