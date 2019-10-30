Every October, artists all over the world participate in the Inktober drawing challenge by doing one ink drawing a day the entire month. Check out what these amazing West Texas artists have to offer!
Inktober provides West Texans a chance to show off
If you would like your Inktober art included in this gallery, please e-mail it to news@newswest9.com and include Inktober in the subject line.
To review the rules or for more on Inktober visit their website.
RELATED STORIES:
- These are the best and worst candies for Halloween trick-or-treaters
- Creepy interstellar 'face' spotted by Hubble space telescope
- Your child is twice as likely to get hit by a car on Halloween than any other night of the year
- Petition seeks to have school canceled day after Halloween
- The dangers for dogs during trick-or-treat and Halloween