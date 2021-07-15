Green Acres Mini Golf Course is a classic Midland staple

The 66-year-old course is finally opening its gates to the community again.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you've lived in Midland for a while, you probably have some memories of being out in the Green Acres Mini Golf Course.

If you're new to the Tall City, you can now visit the course that once was the place to be.



The course was built in 1955 and brought smiles to Midlanders for more than 60 years. After years of revitalization, it's now coming back to life.

Jeff Beard is one of the partners behind the project and he has fond memories playing at the course when he was younger.

"I remember coming out here with youth group and friends," said Beard. "My wife and I had some dates out here."



This 18-hole course keeps the original holes with some new upgrades including terrain change. It also makes some familiar holes challenging such as the Ant Hill, which Beard describes, "the one that people love to hate."

"We wanted to keep the integrity of the original course," said Beard. "I mean, to be built in the 50's, it's an incredible job that was done then. We didn't want to mess that up."

If your kids aren't totally up to par, the course also includes a playground, a music garden, a massive chess board, and a new arcade that pays homage to your favorite old school games like Pacman.

No alcohol is sold on site. Beard said they wanted to make sure it was a family-friendly place to have fun without distractions.

"One thing I think people learned is the joy of being outside and being with family during the pandemic," said Beard. "I think the timing is welcomed and I hope people enjoy it as much as we have putting it back together."