MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood Home and the Midland Historical Society have collaborated to bring you the first ever West Texas Living History Camp.

Retired History Teacher Terry Allee, of Georgia, will perform a few one-man history shows he has specifically researched for this event.

Learn all about the native history of west Texas, the Spanish involvement with the state, Texas Independence, presidential history, and the history of the oil baron through a number of guest speakers.

Speakers will talk about local history and historic sites as well as “artifact talks” to look at different objects from the era of study that day.

Arts and crafts projects will accompany each lesson.

Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt and either a snack or a meal will be provided each day of the camp.