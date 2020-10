The West Texas Food Bank will be teaching kids how to cook with the Kids Learning Kitchen on Oct. 20.

MIDLAND, Texas — If your little one wants to learn how to cook, they will have the chance to at the Kids Learning Kitchen on Oct. 20.

This free class will teach children the importance of nutrition as well as the importance of the food groups.

Parents will be able to guide their children in this hands-on class and help them make the perfect meal.