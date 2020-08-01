MIDLAND, Texas — If you love Poppy, Branch, Prince Gristle, or Bridget from the film Trolls, then come and hear the Trolls story at the Midland Centennial Library.

On Jan. 8 Midland Centennial Library will be featuring a Trolls Storytime! and craft.

This is fun event is for all of the Trolls lovers who love and adore the characters from the movie.

Along with hearing the Trolls story and participating in the craft, guests will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Trolls! Storytime show at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

So if you are wanting to attend this fun and happy event, it will start at 11:30AM.