MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans Chamber of Commerce will host Touch-A-Truck Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event is putting Kids in the Driver's Seat at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway.

This is a chance for children to climb on, explore and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles.

The event will also include awesome activities for the whole family.

Food trucks, party jumpers, face painting, and music are some of the fun activities set for Touch a Truck.

Monahans Chamber of Commerce

The chamber will also be there to accept donations of canned goods, new books, blankets, and toys.

To learn more, visit Monahans.org.