MIDLAND, Texas — The Sibley Nature Center is hosting camps for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade.

These camps teach children about West Texas nature will also educating them about teamwork, patience, leadership, artistry and more.

Through July and the first two weeks of August, the K-3 camps take place Wednesdays while 4th-6th graders are on Fridays. Camps last from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information on the camps you can visit Sibley Nature Center's website.