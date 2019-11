MIDLAND, Texas — Sibley Nature Center will be holding a free family-friendly after dark event on November 9.

The event will allow children curious about nature to enjoy guided walks, anthropod observations and more.

Rusty the Cowboy will be there to visit with attendees, and face painting will be available too.

The West Texas Astronomers will also be on hand to help children learn about the night sky.

This event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Sibley Nature Center's youth garden.