MIDLAND, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the Russian Ballet's visit in Feb. 2019.

The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center and Midland County Centennial Library are teaming up for Russian Ballet Theatre Swan Lake Storytime at the library, 2503 W Loop 250 N, Wednesday, Oct. 2.

This free event begins at 11:30 a.m. and will feature a Swan Lake storytime followed by a Swan Lake craft.

One family will win a four-pack of tickets to the Russian Ballet Theatre Swan Lake, Wed. Oct. 16.

The Russian Ballet Theatre will present a new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic from choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Teatro Lirico, Omsk State Music Theatre).

RELATED: Everything coming to and leaving Netflix October 2019

Kalinina retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet and adds her vision through the light feet of the Russian Ballet Theatre's dancers.

They bring the choreography to life along with the new exquisite hand-painted sets and 150 new hand-sewn costumes.

Designed by the young, accomplished Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall), these are in the century-old tradition of the great theatrical masters.

SFX makeup by Award-winning Irina Strukova (Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix, HBO) completes the fantasy that is Swan Lake.

Russian Ballet Theatre has partnered with PLUS1, an initiative that connects artists with causes so that $1 from every ticket sold will support local public school teachers and their classroom projects in Midland and surrounding areas through DonorsChoose.org.

RELATED: Spider-Man to stay in MCU after Disney, Sony reach deal