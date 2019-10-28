MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum will be holding a spooky-themed Family Science on October 31.

The event will run 6:30 to 8 p.m., while members can enjoy the festivities 30 minutes early.

Admission is free and children of all ages are welcome. Attendees can experiment with witches brew, build bone bridges, create vampire veins and more.

NewsWest 9's meteorologists Anthony Franze, Nathan Santo Domingo and Dylan Smith will be in attendance.

For more information on the Spookology event you can visit the Petroleum Museum's website.

RELATED: Nine easy last minute Halloween costume ideas

RELATED: Halloween health warning: Costume contact lenses also need a prescription