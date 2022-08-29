x
Fun For Kids

Petroleum Museum hosting dinosaur-themed Family Science Night

Children will be able to experiment with dino slime, fizzy dinosaur eggs and more.
Credit: Petroleum Museum

MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum has announced its schedule for its 2022-2023 Family Science Nights.

There will be four nights, each with its own theme.

The first of these events will be on Sept. 1 and is titled "Journey through the Jurassic."

Children can pretend to be a paleontologist while experimenting with fizzy dinosaur eggs, dino slime and more.

This free event will open at 6 p.m. for museum members and 6:30 p.m. for non-members.

Future Family Science Nights will be on Oct. 27, Jan. 26 and Mar. 30.

For more information on this event or to become a museum member, you can click or tap here.

